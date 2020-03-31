Sheep Canada – Spring 2020

The Spring 2020 issue of Sheep Canada has now been mailed to subscribers. Content from this issue will be uploaded to the website in April after our paid subscribers have had a chance to see it first. You can still see content from earlier issues of the magazine.
Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB
13: Estrus synchronisation with fewer hormones
15: Do some ewes get more than their share?
19: Early weaning of bottle lambs
21: Response of hair sheep to reduced water availability
23: Lame sheep adjust their behaviour
24: News from CSF
25: Stepping up to mentorship
27: The secret lives of shepherds
29: A good run
33: Dr. Larry Schaeffer
35: Buyers’ Guide