Sheep Canada – Winter 2020

4: Greetings from Deerville5: Sheep research in Québec7: Is your feeding program working? 11: Maternal melatonin implants improve lamb survival13: Broccoli by-product silage in rations for finishing lambs15: Yeast improves milk production and lamb growth17: Management affects lamb flavour intensity and off-flavours 19: Bypass protein helps lambs resist parasites20: A glimpse at the effect of COVID-19 on BC lamb markets 21: Alberta makes changes to meat inspection23: Fortune favours the ready25: Important new tools for sheep dairy farmers27: Out of the shearer’s box29: Campaign for Wool Canada unveils Canadian wool rugs 31: A return to the peasant poet33: CSBA welcomes new manager35: Buyer’s Guide