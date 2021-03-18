Is your feeding program working?

Producer Profile: Breezy Ridge Farm, Sutton, ON

Producer profile: Blackie Farm, Florenceville, NB

Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Managing waste in round-bale feeding systems

Producer profile: Woolley’s Lamb, Simcoe, Ontario

Feed for Profit: Mineral Supplementation

Drover’s Way Farm, Perth, Ontario

Producer Profile: Millferns Holsteins, Lower Onslow, NS

Producer Profile: Red Willow Colony, Stettler, AB

NEW

Is your feeding program working?

Producer Profile: Breezy Ridge Farm, Sutton, ON

Producer profile: Blackie Farm, Florenceville, NB

Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Managing waste in round-bale feeding systems

Producer profile: Woolley’s Lamb, Simcoe, Ontario

Feed for Profit: Mineral Supplementation

Drover’s Way Farm, Perth, Ontario

Producer Profile: Millferns Holsteins, Lower Onslow, NS

Producer Profile: Red Willow Colony, Stettler, AB

Sheep Canada – Winter 2020

Mar 18, 2021 | Issues, Volume 35 - 2020

Sheep Canada – Winter 2020 Cover
Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Sheep research in Québec
7: Is your feeding program working?
11: Maternal melatonin implants improve lamb survival
13: Broccoli by-product silage in rations for finishing lambs
15: Yeast improves milk production and lamb growth
17: Management affects lamb flavour intensity and off-flavours 19: Bypass protein helps lambs resist parasites
20: A glimpse at the effect of COVID-19 on BC lamb markets 21: Alberta makes changes to meat inspection
23: Fortune favours the ready
25: Important new tools for sheep dairy farmers
27: Out of the shearer’s box
29: Campaign for Wool Canada unveils Canadian wool rugs 31: A return to the peasant poet
33: CSBA welcomes new manager
35: Buyer’s Guide