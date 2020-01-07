Sheep Canada – Winter 2019

The Winter 2019 issue of Sheep Canada has now been mailed to subscribers. Content from this issue will be uploaded to the website in January after our paid subscribers have had a chance to see it first. You can still see content from earlier issues of the magazine.

To see this content now, please subscribe online or call 1-888-241-5124 and ask to have a copy of the latest issue mailed to you right away.