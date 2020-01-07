Sheep Canada – Winter 2019

The Winter 2019 issue of Sheep Canada has now been mailed to subscribers. Content from this issue will be uploaded to the website in January after our paid subscribers have had a chance to see it first. You can still see content from earlier issues of the magazine.
Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Feed for profit: Getting by on low-quality forages
8: Relationship between weight and condition score
9: Managing waste in round bale feeding systems
13: Marx was wrong
15: Talking back on social license
16: First-ever Canadian Grassland Offset Protocol
17: The sparrow and the robot
19: BC sheep producers gather for AGM and conference
23: Canadian Sheep Federation meets in Winnipeg
25: Research roundup
31: GenOvis program loses a good friend
33: CCWG celebrates 101 years
35: Buyers’ Guide