4: Greetings from Deerville 5: Producer profile: Dog Tale Ranch, Watrous, SK 15: “Sorry, Sam!” 17: Prevention and detection of pregnancy toxemia 21: Creating success 23: Managing worm infestations with birdsfoot trefoil 25: Wool growers celebrate 100 years 27: CSF elects new executive 29: The Class of Wool 31: Shear frustration 35: Buyers’ Guide Directory