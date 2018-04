11: Feed for profit: Coping with feed shortages

13: Elanco Announces Launch of Flukiver™

14: 2015 Wool Certificate of Merit recipients

15: One Welfare: The next step in animal welfare

19: Buyers’ Guide

23: Research roundup

28: Canada invests to eradicate scrapie in sheep and goats

29: Producer profile: Les Bergeries Marovine et Highlanders,

Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, QC