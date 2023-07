Sheep Canada – Summer 2023

Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne

5: Producer profile: Foothill Farm, Canning, NS

11: Contract grazing: Doing it right.

16: Moo Baa Farms: Grandora, SK

22: Research roundup

26: Feed efficiency. A closer look.

29: Western Canadian Lamb Cooperative

31: Is a necropsy workshop considered a date?

35: Buyer’s Guide