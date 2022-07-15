NEW

Producer Profile: van der Veen Farms, Grand Valley, Ontario

Producer profile: GRannie Rambouillets & Johnstone Farm Border Cheviots, Binscarth, MB

Fall lambing success in Shawville, Quebec

Producer Profile: Grazerie Ranch, High Prairie, Alberta

Producer Profile: Meadowbrook Farm, Walkerton, Ontario

Is your feeding program working?

How not to haul lambs

Producer Profile: Breezy Ridge Farm, Sutton, ON

Producer profile: Blackie Farm, Florenceville, NB

Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Producer Profile: van der Veen Farms, Grand Valley, Ontario

Producer profile: GRannie Rambouillets & Johnstone Farm Border Cheviots, Binscarth, MB

Fall lambing success in Shawville, Quebec

Producer Profile: Grazerie Ranch, High Prairie, Alberta

Producer Profile: Meadowbrook Farm, Walkerton, Ontario

Is your feeding program working?

How not to haul lambs

Producer Profile: Breezy Ridge Farm, Sutton, ON

Producer profile: Blackie Farm, Florenceville, NB

Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Sheep Canada – Summer 2022

Jul 15, 2022 | Issues, Volume 37 - 2022

To see more content from this issue, please subscribe online or call 1-888-241-5124 and ask to have a copy of the latest issue mailed to you right away.

Sheep Canada Summer 2022 cover
Table of Contents
4: So long from Deerville
4: Greetings from Ste. Anne, Manitoba
5: Producer profile: van der Veen Farms, Grand Valley, Ontario
15: Using ultrasound to do your own preg checking
18: One in a million
23: Understanding behaviour improves handling and welfare
27: 50 years of memories
34: Wool innovation on the farm
35: Buyer’s Guide