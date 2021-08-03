Sheep Canada – Summer 2021

Content from this issue will be uploaded later this year. To see this content now, please subscribe online or call 1-888-241-5124 and ask to have a copy of the latest issue mailed to you right away.
Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Meadowbrook Farm, Walkerton, ON
15: Lookin’ the hill
17: Crossing Romanovs with wool versus hair sheep
21: Grumpy about wool
23: Do automatic water nipples work for sheep?
27: To the hills, young woman!
29: An introduction to genomics
33: Bringing Canadian wool to the world
35: Buyer’s Guide
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Meadowbrook Farm, Walkerton, ON
15: Lookin’ the hill
17: Crossing Romanovs with wool versus hair sheep
21: Grumpy about wool
23: Do automatic water nipples work for sheep?
27: To the hills, young woman!
29: An introduction to genomics
33: Bringing Canadian wool to the world
35: Buyer’s Guide