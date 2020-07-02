Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Sheep Canada – Summer 2020

Jul 2, 2020 | Issues, Volume 35 - 2020

The Summer 2020 issue of Sheep Canada has now been mailed to subscribers. Content from this issue will be uploaded to the website in April after our paid subscribers have had a chance to see it first. You can still see content from earlier issues of the magazine.

To see this content now, please subscribe online or call 1-888-241-5124 and ask to have a copy of the latest issue mailed to you right away.

Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Blackie Farm, Florenceville, NB
15: Now is the time to be making your winter feeding checklist
17: Summertime and the living is…easy?
19: Out of the shearer’s box
20: CSBA AGM takes place in spite of pandemic
21: Full circle
23: Research roundup
29: Variation in free water intake of lactating ewes
31: Effect of space allowance and flooring on ewe behaviour
33: An open letter on the value of animal agriculture
35: Buyer’s Guide