Sheep Canada – Summer 2019
|Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Brookwater Farms, Kensington, PEI
15: Do good fences make good neighbours?
17: Ontario producers benefit from working together
21: How good is your pasture?
23: I shot a coyote in my pyjamas
25: Worm-trapping fungus new tool in fight against parasites
27: She’s gone chicken crazy
29: Tales from the creek: Sustainability
31: Increased prolificacy benefits entire industry
35: Buyer’s Guide
