Sheep Canada – Summer 2017

4: Greetings from Deerville

5: Producer profile: Young Buck Farms, Peers, Alberta

15: Brexit could bust British producers

17: Feed for profit: Grazing corn

20: Canadian Katahdin Sheep Association and CSBA join up

21: GenOvis: New program brings new questions

28: CCWG now open for business in a new facility

29: Selling lambs in Canada

34: New alfalfa variety offers farmers a tougher forage

35: Buyer’s Guide