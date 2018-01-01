Sheep Canada – Summer 2017
|Table of Contents
|4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Young Buck Farms, Peers, Alberta
15: Brexit could bust British producers
17: Feed for profit: Grazing corn
20: Canadian Katahdin Sheep Association and CSBA join up
21: GenOvis: New program brings new questions
28: CCWG now open for business in a new facility
29: Selling lambs in Canada
34: New alfalfa variety offers farmers a tougher forage
35: Buyer’s Guide
