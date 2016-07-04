Sheep Canada – Summer 2016
Table of Contents
|4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Living the dream in Rimbey, Alberta
16: Happenings
17: Should we vaccinate newborn lambs for enterotoxemia?
19 Buyers’ Guide
22: GenOvis improvements for 2016
26: Determining the carbon hoofprint of Canadian lamb
29: The copper conundrum
31: When should lambs be weaned?
33: Tips on parasite management
35: Symbiotic grazing of sheep and cattle
27: SunGold launches Lamb Tonight
Online tools to calculate carbon hoofprints
