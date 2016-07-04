Sheep Canada – Summer 2016

4: Greetings from Deerville

5: Producer profile: Living the dream in Rimbey, Alberta

16: Happenings

17: Should we vaccinate newborn lambs for enterotoxemia?

19 Buyers’ Guide

22: GenOvis improvements for 2016

26: Determining the carbon hoofprint of Canadian lamb

29: The copper conundrum

31: When should lambs be weaned?

33: Tips on parasite management

35: Symbiotic grazing of sheep and cattle

27: SunGold launches Lamb Tonight