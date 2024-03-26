Sheep Canada – Spring 2024

An important correction. The spring 2024 Issue of Sheep Canada is listed as Volume 49, Number 1. This marks a noticeable change from the winter 2023 issue that was labeled Volume 39, Number 4. That 10 year change is not an error but a correction. In 1989 a typographical error changed the Volume from 14 to 4. That error carried on unnoticed for 35 years. As we approach the 50th anniversary of Sheep Canada magazine we wanted to make sure that our numbers matched up with the actual number of issues published.

Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne

5: Producer profile: Dusty Ridge Ranch, Grunthal, MB

6: Scrapie Genotyping in Sheep

12: Spring disease pressures

15: How many livestock guardian dogs do I need?

22: Research roundup

24: Lamb marketing: Nobody said it was easy

28: Learning about sheep

30: Canadian wool: Meeting the challenges

35: Buyer’s Guide