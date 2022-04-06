NEW

Sheep Canada – Spring 2022

Apr 6, 2022 | Issues, Volume 37 - 2022

Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: GRannie Rambouillets & Johnstone Farms Border Cheviots, Binscarth, Manitoba
13: Calculating cost of production
18: New export opportunities for Canadian sheep
23: New tools for Canadian sheep farmers
25: Government of Canada invests in wool industry
27: More money for wool
29: No volcanos, no earthquakes, no alligators
32: Improved genetic services for sheep and goats
35: Buyer’s Guide