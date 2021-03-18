Is your feeding program working?

Producer Profile: Breezy Ridge Farm, Sutton, ON

Producer profile: Blackie Farm, Florenceville, NB

Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Managing waste in round-bale feeding systems

Producer profile: Woolley’s Lamb, Simcoe, Ontario

Feed for Profit: Mineral Supplementation

Drover’s Way Farm, Perth, Ontario

Producer Profile: Millferns Holsteins, Lower Onslow, NS

Producer Profile: Red Willow Colony, Stettler, AB

NEW

Is your feeding program working?

Producer Profile: Breezy Ridge Farm, Sutton, ON

Producer profile: Blackie Farm, Florenceville, NB

Producer Profile: Willowdale Sheep & Lamb, Steinbach, MB

Managing waste in round-bale feeding systems

Producer profile: Woolley’s Lamb, Simcoe, Ontario

Feed for Profit: Mineral Supplementation

Drover’s Way Farm, Perth, Ontario

Producer Profile: Millferns Holsteins, Lower Onslow, NS

Producer Profile: Red Willow Colony, Stettler, AB

Sheep Canada – Spring 2021

Mar 18, 2021 | Issues, Volume 36 - 2021

To see this content now, please subscribe online or call 1-888-241-5124 and ask to have a copy of the latest issue mailed to you right away.

Sheep Canada magazine 2021 Spring Cover
Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Calling all sheep videographers!
7: Rubber rings versus surgical docking and castration
11: Frequency and type of handling affects milk production
13: Fleece production of Rambouillet and Targhee ewe lambs
17: Eating more lamb
19: How not to haul lambs
21: 2020 GenOvis Recognition Awards
27: CSF holds virtual AGM
29: Here’s to you, Sheep Canada readers
33: Campaign for Wool plans for Canada’s fibre future
35: Buyer’s Guide