4: Greetings from Deerville 5: Producer profile: Silverbend Ranch, Miniota, Manitoba 11: Feed for profit: Vitamin supplementation of sheep 17: Tales from the creek: Going for green 21: Fibresheds foster production of local textiles 25: Getting off the farm: A day well spent 27: Genetic evaluations for dairy sheep 29: CSF affiliate and associate memberships now available 31: Life with sheep 35: Buyers’ Guide Directory