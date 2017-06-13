Sheep Canada – Spring 2017

4: Greetings from Deerville

5: The Canadian sheep industry needs a national organization

9: Producer Profile: Brook Ridge Farm, Antigonish, NS

16: Feed for profit: Don’t forget the water

19: Buyers’ Guide

23: Combination dewormers: the time is now

29: Lamb survival: Keeping your lambs alive with flag tape

32: Summer herding: part two

35: Thinking about grazing corn?

37: Sheep breeds Word Find puzzle

38: Canadian sheep industry representatives invited to Mexico