Sheep Canada – Spring 2017

|4: Greetings from Deerville
5: The Canadian sheep industry needs a national organization
9: Producer Profile: Brook Ridge Farm, Antigonish, NS
16: Feed for profit: Don’t forget the water
19: Buyers’ Guide
23: Combination dewormers: the time is now
29: Lamb survival: Keeping your lambs alive with flag tape
32: Summer herding: part two
35: Thinking about grazing corn?
37: Sheep breeds Word Find puzzle
38: Canadian sheep industry representatives invited to Mexico
|Links in this issue:
|Water Quality Analysis and Interpretation for Livestock
Snow a viable water source if sheep are monitored.
