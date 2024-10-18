NEW

Sheep Canada – Fall 2024

Oct 18, 2024 | Issues, Volume 49 - 2024

Sheep Canada magazine - Fall 2024
Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne
5: Producer profile: Ferme Agronovie, Granby, QC
13: The economics of coccidia management
19: Producer profile: Les Laines Finn D’Or, St. François-Xavier, QC
24: Understanding and managing urinary blaockage in rams
28: Global Sheeep Producer’s exchange program
30: 2024 All Canada Sheep Classic, Richmond, QC
35: Buyer’s Guide