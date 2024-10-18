Sheep Canada – Fall 2024

Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne

5: Producer profile: Ferme Agronovie, Granby, QC

13: The economics of coccidia management

19: Producer profile: Les Laines Finn D’Or, St. François-Xavier, QC

24: Understanding and managing urinary blaockage in rams

28: Global Sheeep Producer’s exchange program

30: 2024 All Canada Sheep Classic, Richmond, QC

35: Buyer’s Guide