Sheep Canada – Fall 2023

To see more content from this issue, please subscribe online or call 1-888-241-5124 and ask to have a copy of the latest issue mailed to you right away.

Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne

5: Producer profile: Aveley Sheep Ranch: Vavenby, BC

11: Flushing: What’s the hype?

13: 2023 All Canada Sheep Classic, Barriere, BC

17: Producer profile: Dominion Creek Ranch, Heffly Creek, BC

22: Research roundup

26: Emergency Preparedness

30: Searching for the silver lining

32: CCWG to start making wool pellets

33: Traceabilty changes moving forward, slowly

35: Buyer’s Guide