Sheep Canada – Fall 2023

Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Ste. Anne
5: Producer profile: Aveley Sheep Ranch: Vavenby, BC
11: Flushing: What’s the hype?
13: 2023 All Canada Sheep Classic, Barriere, BC
17: Producer profile: Dominion Creek Ranch, Heffly Creek, BC
22: Research roundup
26: Emergency Preparedness
30: Searching for the silver lining
32: CCWG to start making wool pellets
33: Traceabilty changes moving forward, slowly
35: Buyer’s Guide