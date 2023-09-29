NEW

Producer profile: Aveley Sheep Ranch: Vavenby, British Columbia

Producer Profile: Foothill Farm Canning, Nova Scotia

Producer profile: Gentes Ridge Ranch, Battleford, Saskatchwan

Producer Profile: Maple Meadow Farms A century of farming in Osgoode, Ontario

Producer Profile: Wilson Acres Farm, Arrowwood, Alberta

Producer Profile: van der Veen Farms, Grand Valley, Ontario

Producer profile: GRannie Rambouillets & Johnstone Farm Border Cheviots, Binscarth, MB

Fall lambing success in Shawville, Quebec

Producer Profile: Grazerie Ranch, High Prairie, Alberta

Producer Profile: Meadowbrook Farm, Walkerton, Ontario

Sheep Canada – Fall 2023

Sep 29, 2023 | Issues, Volume 38 - 2023

Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne
5: Producer profile: Aveley Sheep Ranch: Vavenby, BC
11: Flushing: What’s the hype?
13: 2023 All Canada Sheep Classic, Barriere, BC
17: Producer profile: Dominion Creek Ranch, Heffly Creek, BC
22: Research roundup
26: Emergency Preparedness
30: Searching for the silver lining
32: CCWG to start making wool pellets
33: Traceabilty changes moving forward, slowly
35: Buyer’s Guide

 