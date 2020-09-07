Sheep Canada – Fall 2020

The Fall 2020 issue of Sheep Canada has now been mailed to subscribers. Content from this issue will be uploaded to the website in October after our paid subscribers have had a chance to see it first. You can still see content from earlier issues of the magazine.
Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Breezy Ridge Farm, Sutton, Ontario
15: Feeding straw to sheep
17: Online sheep shopping a COVID-19 reality
21: What are your top 10 sheep-farming tools?
23: GenOvis moves to a rolling base
25: Disease management of wild and domestic sheep
28: Central ram test to run in Nova Scotia in 2021
29: PEI sheep farmer named to Agricultural Youth Council
31: (Corn)holed up in the USA
33: Out of the shearer’s box
35: Buyer’s Guide