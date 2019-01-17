Sheep Canada – Fall 2018
|Table of Contents
|
4: Greetings from Deerville
11: Tales from the creek: Bale grazing in Ontario
15: Portable electric netting…the Good, the Bad and the Ugly
18: North American Lamb Company formed
19: Tales from the Creek: Food, fibre and…energy?
23: Feed for profit: Holes in the hide
25: Can genomics be useful for the Canadian sheep industry?
29: 2018 All Canada Sheep Classic, Truro, NS
31: In favour of holidays and luxurious sheep by-products
35: Buyer’s Guide
