Sheep Canada – Fall 2018

4: Greetings from Deerville 5: Producer Profile: Black Kreek Ranch, Lansdowne, Ontario 11: Tales from the creek: Bale grazing in Ontario 15: Portable electric netting…the Good, the Bad and the Ugly 18: North American Lamb Company formed 19: Tales from the Creek: Food, fibre and…energy? 23: Feed for profit: Holes in the hide 25: Can genomics be useful for the Canadian sheep industry? 29: 2018 All Canada Sheep Classic, Truro, NS 31: In favour of holidays and luxurious sheep by-products 35: Buyer’s Guide