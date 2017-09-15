Sheep Canada – Fall 2017

4: Greetings from Deerville 5: Producer profile: Blueshank Farms, Kensington, PEI

Or check back in later. This story will be published online after all our paid subscribers have had a chance to read it first. Want to read this producer profile? Subscribe today!Or check back in later. This story will be published online after all our paid subscribers have had a chance to read it first. 13: Feed for profit: Comparing feed costs 17: Classification methods for Canadian lamb 21: Genetic improvement: Better tools get results 25: 2017 All Canada Classic, Red Deer, Alberta 29: Matching the weight of the dam to the target market weight 31: Canadian Sheep Federation news 33: Fighting the creepies with the crawlies 35: Buyer’s Guide directory