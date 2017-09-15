Sheep Canada – Fall 2017
|Table of Contents
4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Producer profile: Blueshank Farms, Kensington, PEI
13: Feed for profit: Comparing feed costs
17: Classification methods for Canadian lamb
21: Genetic improvement: Better tools get results
25: 2017 All Canada Classic, Red Deer, Alberta
29: Matching the weight of the dam to the target market weight
31: Canadian Sheep Federation news
33: Fighting the creepies with the crawlies
35: Buyer’s Guide directory
|Links in this issue:
|Antimicrobial resistance and animals
Premises ID
