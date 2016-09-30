Sheep Canada – Fall 2016

4: Greetings from Deerville

5: Sheep 101: An International Rural Exchange experience

9: 2016 All Canada Classic, Richmond, Quebec

13: Peace River conference focuses on health

15: Report from the 2016 Grasslands Sheep Exhibition

19: Buyers’ Guide

22: CSF News

24: Hope for Canadian breeding stock exports to the US?

25: Feed for profit: Condition scoring and the effect of flushing

27: Research roundup

29: Producer profile: Benacres Farms, Elginburg, Ontario