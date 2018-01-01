Links from article on Marketing Lamb in Canada
Alberta Lamb Producers Lamb Market Reports
Alberta Lamb Producers Marketing Your Lambs
Saskatchewan Sheep Development Board (SSDB) Marketing Fact Sheet
Saskatchewan Sheep Development Board Lamb Markets
Ontario Sheep Marketing Agency Ontario Markets
Ontario Sheep Marketing Agency Where Should I Market My Lambs?
Ontario Sheep Marketing Agency Mobile Application
Manitoba Sheep Association Market Reports
Fraser Valley Auction (Langley BC)
Sheep Producers Association of Nova Scotia Market Price Reports
Information for Shippers to Northumberlamb
Sungold Specialty Meats Ltd. Livestock Pricing
Religious and Ethnic Holidays and Demand for Lamb (OSMA)