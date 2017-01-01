Sheep Canada – Winter 2015
|Table of Contents
|4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Stuart Chutter’s excellent (?) adventure
13: Mode of action of TM muscling gene in UK Texels
19: Buyers’ Guide
22: Season’s Greetings from Alyson Champ
23: Research roundup
29: Feed for profit: Learning resources at your fingertips
30: Udder health key to flock management decisions
31: Southwest Sheep Grazing Co-operative, Ltd.
|Web Links Mentioned in this issue:
Effect and mode of action of the Texel muscling QTL (TM-QTL) on carcass traits in purebred Texel lambs
Reducing Leafy Spurge’s Impact By Using Sheep and Goats
