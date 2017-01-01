Sheep Canada – Winter 2015

4: Greetings from Deerville

5: Stuart Chutter’s excellent (?) adventure

13: Mode of action of TM muscling gene in UK Texels

19: Buyers’ Guide

22: Season’s Greetings from Alyson Champ

23: Research roundup

29: Feed for profit: Learning resources at your fingertips

30: Udder health key to flock management decisions

31: Southwest Sheep Grazing Co-operative, Ltd.