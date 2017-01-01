Sheep Canada – Fall 2016
|4: Greetings from Deerville
5: Sheep 101: An International Rural Exchange experience
9: 2016 All Canada Classic, Richmond, Quebec
13: Peace River conference focuses on health
15: Report from the 2016 Grasslands Sheep Exhibition
19: Buyers’ Guide
22: CSF News
24: Hope for Canadian breeding stock exports to the US?
25: Feed for profit: Condition scoring and the effect of flushing
27: Research roundup
29: Producer profile: Benacres Farms, Elginburg, Ontario
What’s the Score: Body Condition Scoring Guide (Alberta)
Flushing The Ewe Flock: Is It Beneficial? (Ontario)
Information on new rules for importing sheep from Canada to the US.
