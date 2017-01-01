References used in carbon hoofprint article
Brown, L. (2011). Eating lamb is worst for the environment, Earth Times.
Ong, S. (2016). Taxing red meat to fight climate change, Science Line.
Edwards-Jones, G. et al., (2008). The carbon footprint of sheep farming in Wales. Bangor University.
Jones, A. et al., (2014). The carbon footprint of lamb: Sources of variation and opportunities for mitigation. Agricultural Systems, 123: 97-107.
Dyer, J., et al., (2014). A comparison of greenhouse gas emissions from the sheep industry with beef production in Canada. Sustainable Agriculture Research, 3(3): 65-75.
Karimi-Zindashty, Y., et al., (2012). Sources of uncertainty in the IPCC Tier 2 Canadian Livestock Model. Journal of Agricultural Science, 150(5): 556-569.
Little, S.M., et al., (2008). Holos – A tool to estimate and reduce GHGs from farms. Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada.
Krobel, R., et al., (2012). A proposed approach to estimate and reduce the environmental impact from whole farms. Acta Agriculturae Scandinavica, 62 (4): 225-232.